Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

BTDR stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,386,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

