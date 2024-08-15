BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 3% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $703.24 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000074 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $18,568,698.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

