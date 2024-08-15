BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKFree Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $857.52. The stock had a trading volume of 321,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.