BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

TCPC stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

