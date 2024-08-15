BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $101,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. 37,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.