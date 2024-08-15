Blast (BLAST) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blast (BLAST) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Blast has a total market cap of $203.26 million and $55.23 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,930,559,755 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,897,384,120.59234 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01120091 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $67,454,994.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

