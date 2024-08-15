Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Blink Charging by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.