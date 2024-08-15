bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 444.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

BLUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 12,305,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

