Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BSBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

