Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Bogota Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
BSBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
