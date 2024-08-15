Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE BLX traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,600. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.27.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

