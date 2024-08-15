Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Releases Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 152,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,519. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $434.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,552 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $63,272.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares in the company, valued at $93,795,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,552 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $63,272.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares in the company, valued at $93,795,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vishnu Srinivasan purchased 3,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $171,742.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,622 shares of company stock worth $1,150,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.