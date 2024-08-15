bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $630 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

