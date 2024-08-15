Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

