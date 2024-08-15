Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
BHFAO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 13,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
About Brighthouse Financial
