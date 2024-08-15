Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

BHFAO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 13,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.