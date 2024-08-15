Brixmor Property Group (BRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX):

8/7/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

7/31/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2024 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

