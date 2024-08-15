Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 181.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 276,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

