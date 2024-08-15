Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKD. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BKD opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

