BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
