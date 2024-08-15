BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 44.7% in July

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
BTC Digital Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,930. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
BTC Digital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.