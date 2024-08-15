BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 44.7% in July

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BTC Digital Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,930. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

