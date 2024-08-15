Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $266.13

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $266.13 and last traded at $263.02, with a volume of 20461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.27.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

