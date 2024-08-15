Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $39.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77.
Buzzi Company Profile
