Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $39.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

