Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.
Cadiz Price Performance
Shares of CDZI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,512. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.