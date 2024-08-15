Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,512. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

