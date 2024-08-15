CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 649,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,381. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.