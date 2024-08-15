Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $400.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 421 ($5.38), with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.87).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.67. The company has a market capitalization of £12.56 million, a P/E ratio of 895.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Caffyns’s payout ratio is 4,255.32%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

