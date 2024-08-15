Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 1.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.20). Approximately 23,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 69,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.22. The stock has a market cap of £68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,563.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($111,082.74). 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

