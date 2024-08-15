Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 116.5% in July

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,867. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

