Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.77. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

