Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

