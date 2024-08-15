Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.11.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Canadian Tire

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$149.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$161.42.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

