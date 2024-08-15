Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.
Canfor Price Performance
CFPZF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 36,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.27.
Canfor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.