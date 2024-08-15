Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

CFPZF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 36,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

