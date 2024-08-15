Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,572,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 2,032,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,726.0 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $18.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Capcom has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

