Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,345. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $531.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

