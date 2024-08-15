Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 524,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.