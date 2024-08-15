Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 960,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,480 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 411,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

