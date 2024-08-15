Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

