Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 350 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 903,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

