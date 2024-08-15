Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 5,999,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,006. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

