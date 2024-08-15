Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,232,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 403,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 28,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.44. 6,929,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

