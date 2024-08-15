Cascade Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.70. 1,421,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,987. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.