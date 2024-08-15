Cascade Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $68.96. 258,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

