Cascade Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 4,456,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.