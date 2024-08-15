Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 266 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.52.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

