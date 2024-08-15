CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $43,590.31 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.55 or 0.99865813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.1247566 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32,822.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.