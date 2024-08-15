CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.88. 161,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,272. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $114.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

