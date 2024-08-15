CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$87.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.78.
CCL Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
Insider Activity at CCL Industries
In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,649 in the last 90 days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
