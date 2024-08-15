Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. 284,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

