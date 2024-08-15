Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,615. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

