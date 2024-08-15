Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 1.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

PXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 19,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,107. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

