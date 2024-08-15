Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

