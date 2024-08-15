Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$194,850.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.24 per share, with a total value of C$50,480.00.

TSE CVE opened at C$26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

